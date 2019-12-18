Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Mark Montgomery, Pastor from Sebring Church of the Nazarene. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 22, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “A New Way — Men of Power Were Afraid” from Matthew 2:1-12. Christmas Eve service Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Office closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 22, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Luke, Look at Christ.” Chaplain R. T. Byrum will cover Romans Chapter 9 in Sunday School. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 22, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 22 at 10:30 a.m. (only the one service) a Christmas Drama, “Christmas Through the Eyes of Joseph” presented by Pastor Stephen Ahrens. Sunday night at 6 p.m. is the cantata “Five Carols for the Eve of Christ.” There will be a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — On Sunday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. a presentation by Jim Fox of Chosen People “Without Hanukkah There Would Be No Christmas.” A love offering will be taken. At 6:30 p.m. “Seeking Silent Night” an original cantata presented and directed by Skook Wright. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Shining for Jesus” from Psalm 150. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Temptation of Jesus.” The congregation will be observing the fourth Sunday of Advent by the choir and congregation singing, “We Wait in Hope.” In the candle lighting ceremony, the fourth candle to be lit stands for “Praise.”
There will be a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 in the Fellowship Hall. There will also be a lighting of the Advent candles. A children’s Christmas play entitled “A Silhouette Nativity” will be performed by the children and includes the singing of several Christmas carols. The public is invited.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 22, fourth Sunday of Advent, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “The Announcement” from John 2:10-14. Christmas Eve candlelight Communion Service at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Christmas Eve services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the Genesis Center and 8 p.m. in the Sanctuary. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 22, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Christmas Card from God” from Psalms 104:1-35. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include George Kelly singing. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 22, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Faith of Joseph” from Matthew 1:18-25. Bible Study will be Psalms 19. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sun day, Dec. 22, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Why the Virgin Birth?” There will be a Christmas Day worship service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 25 and at 6 p.m. New Year’s Day. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 22, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “The Miracle of Christmas” from John 1:12 5. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. the choir will present the cantata “Let Us Adore Him.” The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 22, the fourth Sunday in Advent, “Love,” a Christmas Pageant, The Light at the Manger” will be held at 10 a.m. from scripture Luke 2:8-16. Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, will be celebrated by Pastor Bill Baldwin delivering the sermon, “Feeling the Presence of God,” from Matthew 18:3-4 and lighting of the Advent candle “Christ.” The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Christmas Eve services are Family Service of Holy Eucharist at 7 p.m. Musical prelude with trumpet, euphonium, piano and organ at 10:30 p.m. followed by Holy Eucharist with incense at 11 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. of Holy Eucharist with incense includes Lesson and Carols. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 22, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Cast of Christmas: Magi.” Nursery available for morning service. Christmas Eve candlelight services will be 3, 5 and 7 p.m. with Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. sermon, “The Cast of Christmas: Us.” The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.