Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp has cancelled all activities and services for the rest of March. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Due to the risk involved with the gathering of large crowds, the congregation of the Church of Buttonwood Bay will cancel its Sunday worship services for the time being to provide protection from the coronavirus. Announcements will be made when the situation changes. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 22, the sermon will be delivered by guest speaker Craig Luckinbill and special music by Quartet. March 20 is Taco dinner and a movie, “War Room” at 6 p.m. March 27 and 28 will be a Yard and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors and outdoors. Tables still available for $10 per table. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, March 22, Pastor Toby Cribbs will continue his message, “Anti-Christ and Tribulations” from Matthew 24:15-22. There will be special singing. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 22, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Yard Sale coming soon! From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21. All proceeds go to sponsor our youth events, camp, etc. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — The church has suspended all services for March 22, March 29 and April 5. All other church activities are also cancelled. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. For further information, call the church office at 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — The church has cancelled Sunday school and worship service for March 22. The session meeting and Fellowship covered dish supper have been cancelled for March 23. Adult Bible study and choir rehearsal for March 25 will go on as planned. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 22, The Praise and Worship Service this Sunday will feature Tommy Brandt in concert. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 22, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Enough is Enough!” from Isaiah 42:14-21. Bible Study will be Psalm 30. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 22, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “A Measure of Commitment” from Luke 18:1-8. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.