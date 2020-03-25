Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will not be holding worship services on Sunday until further notice. We will live stream Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on our Facebook page atonementlutheranfl. Service for Easter is yet to be determined. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-0797.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp has cancelled all activities and services for the rest of March. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Due to the risk involved with the gathering of large crowds, the congregation of the Church of Buttonwood Bay will cancel its Sunday worship services until further notice. Announcements will be made when the situation changes. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — The church has canceled all services until April 5. Look for more information later. God bless everyone and stay safe. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — The church will be postponing all services starting Sunday, March 22 for two weeks, and will reevaluate their schedule on Sunday, April 5. This includes Wednesday and Sunday services and activities. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — The church will only have one service at 11 a.m. March 29 and April 5. No 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service and no Wednesday service. Easter Sunday, April 12 will have “SON”rise service at 10 a.m. outside. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The church has suspended regular services until further notice. Please check our web page fbclorida.org or call the office for further updates. The office will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings. The Peace River Quartet Concert scheduled for April 5 has been canceled. Easter services have not been canceled at this time (Sunrise 7 a.m. and Worship Service 10:30 a.m.). The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — The church has suspended all services for March 29 and April 5. All other church activities are also canceled. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. For further information, call the church office at 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church will curtail all services on the Lord’s Day through April 5. All ministries have been canceled. Events at the Genesis Center are also being canceled. There will not be food distribution through Grace Ministry in April. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — The church has canceled Sunday school and worship service for March 22. The session meeting and fellowship covered dish supper have been canceled for March 23. Adult Bible study and choir rehearsal for March 25 will go on as planned. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Until the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine restrictions have been lifted, Sunday services will be live streaming at The Heartland Christian Church Facebook page and on Youtube (Heartland Christian Church Sebring, FL). The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday services will be canceled onsite for the next Sunday. Instead, they will livestream through the Facebook page at 10:45 a.m. for March 29.The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
AVON PARK — The church has temporarily closed. The church is at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4757.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 29, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “God Is Faithful.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Ridge Area SDA Church
AVON PARK — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has suspended church services until further notice. The church is at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-385-7117.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — The church has canceled regularly scheduled Masses until after Easter, when the situation can be re-evaluated. Visitation to churches to pray is also suspended. The church is at 820 Hickory Street in Sebring. Call 863-385-0049.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will not have Sunday services until further notice. Watch the Sunday services live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook or on the website at stjohnsebring.org. The Easter egg hunt for April 11 is also canceled. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.