Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a fundraiser concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, featuring The Kramers in the Tabernacle. On Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. begins the 81st Camp Meeting through Sunday, Feb. 9 in the Tabernacle. Call the office for service times. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 2, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “We Are God’s Foolishness” from 1 Corinthians 1:18-31. With special music from the choir. Sunday, Feb. 9 Kramer Family Singers during worship. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 2, recognizing teh popularity of the Super Bowl, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Where Should Our Loyalties Lie?” Special music by the choir and soloist Marion Hopkins. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 2, Steve Iwan, SIM missionary, will present his ministry in the morning worship service. Les Unruh will continue the Bible Study in Romans 9 during the Sunday School hour. Donna Clawson will continue teaching from the book, “Birthright” by David Neeham. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Feb. 2, Cornerstone will celebrate our homecoming anniversary with a special time, 9:45 a.m. with the Wacaster’s in concert. A message, “A Foundation That is Sure” from 2 Timothy 2:19. A carry-in dinner to follow. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 2, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Free Dental Bus will be at the church Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28. Free dental care: x-rays, fillings and extractions. Prescreening is required and being done 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the church. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “What Happened to Gamaliel?” from Acts 5:33-39. Adult Sunday school lessons will be “Authority to Forgive Sins” based on Matthew 9:1-34. The choir’s introit will be “Jesus Above All Names” and the anthem “Lord, Here I Am.” Bible study on Wednesday with Pastor Bob Johnson with the Book of Daniel. Same Bible study again on Thursday. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 2, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “Sermon on the Mount” series, from Matthew 5:3-12. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Feb. 1, the church will host a Free Breakfast and Friendly Fellowship from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast leader will be Pastor Don Waller. Breakfast is open to the public. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 2, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Jesus the Man” from Hebrews 2:14-18. Bible Study will be Psalm 24. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 2, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “It’s All Because of Grace.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Tod will resume his sermon series on “Kingdom Minded Christians” from the book of Galatians. This will be the last day to take photos for this year’s directory. We are now accepting donations for our upcoming rummage sale for Change of Pace. The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 2, will welcome The Kramers to perform the worship service. A love offering will be collected for The Kramers’ Christian musical ministry. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. Bible study Tuesdays. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 2, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “The Good Life” with the theme “Do Good” from Galatians 6:1-10. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — The church is getting ready for its annual Flea Market in February. If you have any items to donate, bring them to the Parrish Hall before Sunday, Feb. 2. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 2, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Come to the Table of Peace” from Romans 5:10. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.