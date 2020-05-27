Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Worship services have resumed for the area at 9 a.m. to be held in the picnic grove outside the Recreation Hall. Pastor Cecil Hessis preaching on the subject, “What Really Bind Us Together?” Special music will also be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — We are now meeting on Sunday Mornings in-house for 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship and 11 a.m. Traditional Worship on Sunday, May 31 and Sunday, June 7. Please wear a mask or if you need one we have some available for you. We will social distance ourselves as well. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Worship services have resumed. We will have 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services only. Both services will meet at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Drive. We will also have Grace Ministry Food Distribution for the Lake Placid residents on the first and third Friday of the month at 9 a.m. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 31, the Praise and Worship Service begins at 10 a.m. with Pastor Frank Moore. We will continue to practicing social distancing. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9 a.m. Sunday Prayer and Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 6 p.m. midweek gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
Highlands Community Church
SEBRING — Highlands Community Church is giving free food with love on each Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way. All who need food, please ride by and we deliver contact free to you car. God Bless from these partner churches: Grace Church of Sebring, St. John United Methodist Church, St. Agnes Episcopal and Emmanuel United Church of Christ. Please be safe and remember that God loves you and so do we.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, May 31, Pastor Jim Skaggs’ message in the morning worship service will be, “The Church, The Bride of Christ.” The evening service will be the end-of-month sing. We do encourage physical distancing but continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — The church will reopen for services beginning Pentecost Sunday, May 31, with masks and social distancing. Services are 7:30 a.m. said and 10:30 a.m. sung. NuHope Elder Care Services has a crisis meal program for seniors having difficulty obtaining nutritious food due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a no-cost temporary program available to seniors residing in Highlands and Hardee counties. If you know anyone over 60 and in need of these services or need more information, contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 or Ingra Gardner, executive director. St. Agnes services are on Facebook and YouTube. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.