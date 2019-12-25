Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Randall Smith, Pastor from Grace Church in Sebring. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 29, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Hanging on too Tightly” from Matthew 4:18-22. Office closed Jan. 1. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 29, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “How Many Days left Until Christmas?” Music by the choir and others. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 29, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 29 at both services Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach the new series, “Building Blocks of a 20/20 vision.” Coming soon, The Lester’s gospel singing group on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Love offering be received. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — On Sunday, Dec. 29 at 6:30 p.m. the church will have a religious concert by Westward Road, whose sound is a modern mix of country that includes the gospel message. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “My Father’s Business” from Luke 2: 41-52. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Sermon on the Mount — Part 1” based on Matthew 5:1-20. Special music by Bob and Maxine Johnson. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 29, fourth Sunday of Advent, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Sacrifice of Praise” from Romans 12:1-2. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 29, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Then Begin” from Deuteronomy 34:1-12. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by Jewel Thomas. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 29, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “Was It Worth It” from Hebrews 2:10-18. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 29, the last service of the year will have Lay Speaker Agatha Johnson delivering the service. We wish all a happy and blessed New Year. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 29, Rev. Don Nations will bring the sermon, “Do Work!” from Matthew 2:13-23. Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.