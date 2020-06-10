Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. In recognition of Flag Day, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject “One Nation Under God.” Special music will also be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — We are meeting at Church of the Way at 10:30 a.m. We are practicing proper social distancing as we gather. The message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “That They May Know: 1 Kings.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 14, at 10 a.m. Gene Correll will bring the message. There will be special music and singing. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Phase 2 for the church begins Sunday, June 14, where we will enjoy In-house 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday worship services. Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Masks are optional but we will continue social distancing. Please join us! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 14, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Hungry and Thirsty For Righteousness,” from Matthew 5:6. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 14, while practicing social distancing, we will reopen our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m. midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Worship Services at 10:45 a. m. on Sundays are now being held in the Sanctuary with the pastor, Rev. Tim Taylor preaching. Additionally, you may listen to the service on Facebook and 107.1 FM. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 14, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Treasured Possession” from Exodus 19:2-8. No Bible study. We will be serving Communion. Service at the Morris Chapel. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.