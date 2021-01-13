Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — On Friday, Jan. 15, Jerry Nelson will present a piano concert at 7 p.m. in the Tabernacle. A free will offering will be taken for Jerry’s nonprofit organization ministry “World Wide Connections” which merges their U.S. music ministry with their African ministries. For more information visit JerryNelsonMusic.com. On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Dr. Blake Neff will continue the weekly Bible study, “God on the Mountains – The Mountain of Beginning Again and the life of Noah” in the Tabernacle. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. We social distance and have masks available if you need one. We also have the service on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. Wednesday’s we offer a free hot meal (Grab & Go) from 4-5:30,p.m. RSVP required by Tuesday noon. If you have questions you can call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 17, Pastor Cecil Hess will continue a series on Biblical role models, the topic is “Nehemiah — a Builder.” Special music is part of the service. The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the grove next to the Recreation Hall. Services are traditional. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 17 Pastor Daryl Brezee will bring the Message, “The Church Growing,” from Acts 3:18-4:4. R T. Byrum will continue the Sunday School lessons from I Corinthians. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 17, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Deuteronomy 8. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 17, please join us as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his sermon series, “Back to the Future: The Tribulation” in the book of Revelation. Join us at our 6 p.m. service for some fun where we are going to have our very own talent show — “Lake Jo’s Got Talent.” We also stream our services on our Facebook page. We have Sunday school classes for all ages.The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 17, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “The Campaign Begins” from Exodus 7:8-13. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 17, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “God’s Idea of Church” from Acts 2:42-47. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Caravan Scout group and Youth Group will meet. Prayer and Bible Study in the Sanctuary. Sunday evening, Jan. 24, the Divinity Trio at 6 p.m. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 17, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Nervousness or Comforting?” from Romans Psalm 139:1-10. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.