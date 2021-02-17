Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Dale Diggs, retired pastor from CCCU. All are welcome. On Tuesday in the Tabernacle we will have a Bible study on “The Mount of Decision-Elijah” with Dr. Blake Neff. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sunday mornings. We social distance and have masks available if you need one. We also have the service on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. Wednesday’s we offer a free hot meal (Grab & Go) from 4-5:30,p.m. RSVP required by Tuesday noon. If you have questions you can call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 14, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Your Choice-Ambassador or Tourist?” Special music by Marion Hopkins. Communion will be served. The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the grove next to the Recreation Hall. Services are traditional. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 21, Pastor Daryl Brezee will bring the Message, “Major on the Majors-Jeremiah” Dana Amundson will lead the Sunday School hour with lessons on faith. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 21, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the Message, “The Old, Old Story” from John 3:16. There will be special music. A carry-in dinner to follow. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3167.
First Assembly of God (Lake Placid)
LAKE PLACID — The church will have a Gospel Sing and Spaghetti Dinner for Senior Citizens on Tuesday, March 2. Seniors arrive at 6 p.m. for a free spaghetti dinner and then a special concert by His Willing Vessels beginning at 6:45 p.m. Concert and dinner will be held at the church, 327 Plumosa Street in Lake Placid, across from Wendy’s. For more information, call the church at 863-465-2363.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 21, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Matthew 6:5-18. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 21 at both morning services the guest speaker will be Joanna LaMasters, from the Florida Baptist Children’s Home. Their mission is to provide Christ-centered services to children and families in need. We also have Sunday School classes for all ages. On Wednesday nights we have a light supper and Word of Life Bible Study for Pre-K through high school students, as well as an Adult Bible Study and Prayer Service. We also stream our services on our Facebook page. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 21, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “The Tabernacle — Symbol of His Presence.” Adult Bible study Wednesday morning on Isaiah. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 21, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “Be Imitators of God” from Ephesians 5:1-7. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 21, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Tests and Temptations Will Come” from James 1:12-18. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. Ash Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Giant yard sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have its annual Giant Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace.