Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — We are still doing the “Grab & Go Meals” on Wednesday evenings (4-5:30 p.m.). Please RSVP by Wednesday 3:45 with name, number of meals and pickup time. 863-385-1597. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING— Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “The Three T’s of the New Testament.” Special music is part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK – On Sunday, Aug. 9 Pastor Toby Cribbs will present a special message as well as singing a special song. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend you can watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 9 we start a new series of sermons, “John the Baptist: Wild Thing 1: The Birth.” Junior church at 9:30 a.m. for elementary age kids. Contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. with Traditional at 11 a.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 9, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “The New Normal” from Luke 11:2-4. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 9, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Lord Has Heard Enough!” from Job 38:4-18. Bible Study will be Psalm 51. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 9, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Jesus, the Light in the Darkness.” We continue to encourage physical distancing in our worship services. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Seventh annual Stop the Violence outreach
LAKE PLACID — Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. has decided to change the format of our Seventh Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year we will be having a food and bookbag outreach.
The Outreach will be Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or while supplies last, on Crestmore Drive in Lake Placid and in front of the Hope Center on MLK Blvd. in Sebring. We will be handing out bags of non-perishable food items and bookbags.
We welcome all donations, whether it be volunteering, non-perishable food items, school supplies or monetary gifts. You may reach us at 863-633-0145 with any questions or to schedule a date and time for one of our volunteers to pick up donated items. Monetary donations may be picked up, mailed in or online through our website theholytrapministries.org. We thank you in advance for your support and for being such an important part of our community.