SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 7, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Yes, We Can!” urging people of all faiths to pray for unity in our country, remembering that “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” The 9 a.m. service is held in the recreation hall, is non-denominational and open to all. Service includes favorite hymn singing and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Aug. 7, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Matthew 16, “What Does God Mean to You?” Wednesday night at 6 p.m. study will continue in a review of Revelation chapters 14-16. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 7, Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill will deliver the message entitled “I am the Way, the Truth, the Life and the Vine,” based on John 14:1-6, 15:1-11. The church is at 700 South Pine St. For further information, call 863-385-1597.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 7, Pastor George Miller will speak on Malachi 3:1-12. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 7, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living God’s Way” from Colossians 3:18-4.1. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6 — 7:30 p.m. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 7, Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Real Housewives of the Old Testament: Eve” based on Genesis 2:21-3:24. We have a new Young Adult Bible Study class led by David Cleveland at 11 a.m. Our 6 p.m. evening service is “Fruit of the Spirit: Goodness” and we will be serving strawberry shortcake. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information visit our website fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 7, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Worthy Is the Lamb” based on Revelation 5:1-14. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “He is Worthy.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the door will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m.
AVON PARK — The Church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.
Placid Lakes Baptist children and youth
PLACID LAKES — Placid Lakes Baptist Church is pleased to announce that the programs for children and youth will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10. TeamKID is for children ages 4 (by Sept. 1) through grade 5. FEARLESS is a group for teens in grades 6 through 12. Both groups begin with supper at 5:15 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. They will be held each Wednesday except during school vacations or cancellations. All neighborhood children are invited to attend. The church is located at 116 Cleveland Ave. NE in Placid Lakes. Please contact 863-465-5126 for further information.