Church of Buttonwood Bay

SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 7, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Yes, We Can!” urging people of all faiths to pray for unity in our country, remembering that “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” The 9 a.m. service is held in the recreation hall, is non-denominational and open to all. Service includes favorite hymn singing and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.

