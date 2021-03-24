Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene

LAKE PLACID — The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.

St. James Catholic Church

LAKE PLACID — The church is at 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-3215.

First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.

Memorial United Methodist Church

LAKE PLACID — The church is at 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2422.

Apostolistic Lighthouse Church of Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — The church is at 24 Ranier Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-440-9318.

Lake Placid Temple Church of God

LAKE PLACID — The church is at 51 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.