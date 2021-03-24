Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
St. James Catholic Church
LAKE PLACID — The church is at 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-3215.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Memorial United Methodist Church
LAKE PLACID — The church is at 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2422.
Apostolistic Lighthouse Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church is at 24 Ranier Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-440-9318.
Lake Placid Temple Church of God
LAKE PLACID — The church is at 51 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.