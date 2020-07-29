Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Huge indoor garage sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren will host a Huge Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street in Sebring. Entrance at side door (Blough Hall). For more information, call the church at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — We are still doing the “Grab & Go Meals” on Wednesday evenings (4-5:30 p.m.). Please RSVP by Wednesday 3:45 with name, number of meals and pickup time. 863-385-1597. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Se The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the second part of his message, “The Reality of the Rapture.”Gene Correll will bring a special song. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend you can watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 2 Junior Church begins again! Join us in our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service and after Praise and Worship time elementary kids will be dismissed to Junior Church! Also on that day we have a Drive-Thru Back Pack Giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Also we are having an Election Pre-Registration Day on the same day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come get registered for the upcoming election! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 2, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 2, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. is midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 2, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Feeding of the 5,000-plus” from Matthew 14:13-21. Bible Study will be Psalm 34. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 2, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Joy Comes in the Morning.” We continue to encourage physical distancing in our worship services. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.