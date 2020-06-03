Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is now open for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. but the building is closed the rest of the week while we practice social distancing. Services are also available on our YouTube channel, “sebringcob church.” Follow us on Facebook “Sebring Church of the Brethren.” We will let you know when we resume our indoor activities. Please be safe and stay well. Call the office Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. if you have questions or need to get in touch with the Pastor. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject “Bible Characters with Health Problems.” Special music will also be featured. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the message. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — We will hold In-house 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on Sunday, June 7. Please wear a mask (we have some available if you need one). We will socially distance ourselves as well. Phase 2 (mask is optional) for our church begins Sunday, June 14 where we will enjoy in-house Worship at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Please join us! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The church has begun the process of resuming our services. Sunday morning services are being held at 10:30 a.m. Beginning June 3 prayer meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and on June 7 Sunday evening worship will begin at 6:30 p.m. Please check our web page fbclorida.org, FBC Lorida on Facebook, or call the office for further updates. The office will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursday mornings. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, June 7, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “The Spirit” and is based on John 15:26-16:15. Special music will be provided by Arlene Batten singing “Love Crucified, Arose” and will be accompanied by Tammy Dopp. Church doors open at 10:30 a.m. and seating has been marked for social distancing. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. For further information, call the church office at 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 7, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Living With Change,” from 2 Timothy 3:1-5. Please follow CDC guidelines. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 7, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Triune God” from Matthew 28:16-20. No Bible study. Service at the Morris Chapel. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, June 7, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Jesus, The Hope of the Nations.” This week, the 6 p.m. Wednesday service will be led by Bro. Steve Weaver. We do encourage physical distancing as we continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.