Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching. Special music will also be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — We are meeting at Church of the Way at 10:30 a.m. We are practicing proper social distancing as we gather. The message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “That They May Know: 1 and 2 Chronicles.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — This week is Red, White and Blue Sunday. Please join us as we enjoy In-House worship on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary, 11 a.m. Traditional and 6 p.m. Evening Worship. Wednesday Bible Study and Prayer is at 6 p.m. along with our Youth who are meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday as well. No Sunday School or other activities at this time. For more information, call the church. Please join us! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 5, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Blessed are the Peacemakers,” from Matthew 5:9. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 5, while practicing social distancing, we will reopen our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. is midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 5, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Humility, Do You Have It?” from Zechariah 9:9-12. We will be serving Communion. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, July 5, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Church In the Midst of Troubles.” We do encourage physical distancing as we continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.