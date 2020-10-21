Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Oct. 25, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Thankful For Our Heroes.” Special music is part of the service along with congregational singing. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday Morning Worship is open on Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. If running a fever or have any other signs of COVID, please stay home and watch our service on Facebook Live: Sebring Church of the Brethren or the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. Our Wednesday night Grab & Go hot meals open to the community will resume Nov. 4. Food Pantry is by application. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 25 the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “A Different Kingdom: A Series on Jesus Sermon on Mount.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 25 Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a special message to the church. There will be a special message and special music. We appreciate our pastor. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 25, please join us for praise and worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues a new sermon series, “Divine Design: Biblical Views on Socialism in America.” Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. along with Junior Church for elementary-age children. We also have a Traditional Service at 11 a.m. We now have Sunday school classes for all ages. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 25, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Reformed and Always Reforming” from Ephesians 2:1-10. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 25, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore on Wednesdays. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 25, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “God is My Refuge and Strength” from Psalm 46. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 25, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Eternal Truth.” The evening service will be our End-of-Month Sing. We do encourage physical distancing but continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.