Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Thomas Hermiz, Camp president and Evangelist. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 5, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Holy Spirit Inheritance From God” from Ephesians 1:3-14. Office closed Jan. 1. Church activities resume Jan. 3. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Cecil Hess is observing the first Sunday of the new year with, “Suggested New Year’s Resolutions.” Special music by the choir and soloist Larry Vendrely. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 5, retired teacher and Pastor Clarence Johnson will deliver the message, “Facing the Unknowns of Tomorrow” a New Year’s message of encouragement. Les Unruh, Overseer, will cover Romans Chapter 8 in Sunday School. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Toby Cribbs will preach the message to ring in the new year. Special music will be provided. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — On Sunday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. the church will have a religious concert by Interstate Quartet, a southern gospel quartet. They are in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Measuring Our Days” from Psalm 39. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Sermon on the Mount — Part 2” based on Matthew 5:21-48. The choir’s introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem “Communion Prayer.” Holy Communion will be observed during the worship service. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “People Believed Because of Jesus” from John 4:39-45. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Beginning Anew” from Deuteronomy 34:1-12. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by Vickie Peterson. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Jan. 4, the church will host a Free Breakfast and Friendly Fellowship from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast leader will be Pastor Don Waller. Breakfast is open to the public. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Would This Be Your Request?” from 1 Kings 3:4-15. Bible Study will be Psalm 22. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “New Beginning” from John 1:1-5. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. Bible Study resumes Tuesday. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 5, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Star of Wonder” with the theme “Epiphany: Celebration of the Revelation of Jesus Christ as God Incarnate” from Matthew 2:1-12. Annual Yard Sale and Bake Sale will be held on Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 5, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Who Am I?” from Ephesians 1:3-14. Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.