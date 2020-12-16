Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday morning as we spend time in the word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-5334 or visit avonparkchristianchurch.com.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 featuring speaker Rev. Mike Dees, Pastor from Avon Park Church of the Nazarene. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle will be the final bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zepaniah with Rev. Lynda Boardman. We will not have Friday night services on December 25 or January 1. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Dec. 20, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the series of messages concerning the visitors to the Christ Child. The subject is, “The Wise Still Seek Him.” Special music is part of every service. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 20, the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “The Songs of Christmas: Simeon’s Song.” R.T. Byrum will lead the Sunday School in a Christmas message. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 20, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Birth of the Savior” from Luke 2:1-20. There will be special music. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Diehl Ministries
LAKE PLACID — Diehl Ministries will now hold services on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Lake Placid Women’s Club building, 10 Main Ave.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 20, Please join us for a joint service at 10:30 a.m. “The Sounds and Stories of Christmas.” There will be congregational singing, handbells, soloists, choir and a special guest professional violinist, Gregory Duvosel. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 20, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Peace On Earth” from Luke 2:10-14. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 20, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “The Angels Song, Gloria” from Luke 2:8-20. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 20, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Why Do You Decorate For Christmas?” from Luke 1:26-38. Bible study is Isaiah. Christmas Program on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 18, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “He Still Saves Sinners.” The 6 p.m. service will be a candlelight service. Masks are optional but we do encourage social distancing. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.