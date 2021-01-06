Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — On Friday, Jan. 8 in the Tabernacle Mark Murphy and The Burchfield Brothers will present a concert at 7 p.m. at Avon Park Holiness Camp. A free will offering will be taken. .The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Piano concert at AP Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Internationally-celebrated concert pianist, Jerry Nelson will be performing in concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. (across from Walmart) in Avon Park. A free will offering will be taken for Jerry’s non profit organization ministry “World Wide Connections” which merges their US music ministry with their African ministries. All are welcome. For more information, call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. We social distance and have masks available if you need one. We also have the service on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. If you have questions you can call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a series on Biblical role models, the topic is “Naaman — An Army Officer.” The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the grove next to the Recreation Hall. Services are traditional and include special music. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “How Great is Our God?” from Psalms 111:1-10. There will be special music. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Philippians 1:27. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 10, please join us as we welcome guest speaker, Sherry White. She is an evangelist who has started several ministries in Wauchula, such as Lydia’s House and Pioneer Village. At our 6 p.m. service, Trevor Thomas will be here to evangelize using drama, comedy and music. We also stream our services on our Facebook page. We have Sunday school classes for all ages.The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Preparation For God’s Service” from Exodus 2:1-22. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUM C celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “God’s Expectation For the Church” from Acts 2:36-47. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Pastor Tim Taylor will preach. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 10, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Where Are You Walking?” from Romans 6:1-11. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Sebring Church of the Nazarene
SEBRING — Internationally-celebrated concert pianist, Jerry Nelson will be performing in concert at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, at Sebring Church of the Nazarene, 420 South Pine Street in Sebring. There is no charge for admission. A freewill offering will be taken. For information, call the church at 863-385-0400.