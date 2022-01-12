Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 16, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak at the 9 a.m. service on the subject, “Let’s Try Walking on Water” from Matthew 15. The congregation continues to meet safely each Sunday in the recreation hall. Special music by the choir and visiting soloist, Beverly Hann. Communion will be served. The service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 16, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message “The Heart of a Healthy Church” from I Thessalonians 5:12-15. Everyone welcome as there will be special music. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 16, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Jonah 1:17- 2:10. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 16, Rev. George Miller will deliver the sermon. Rev. Miller has been granted the honor of an ADESE Fellowship, an honor bestowed upon those from the church who work to “ignite faith, eliminate poverty and redeem creation.” The honor was given because of Rev. Miller’s work in The Shepherd’s Pantry (feeding those in need) and the Garden of Hope (a handicap accessible community garden). We would also like to thank Simon Elskamp, Sebring High School senior, who has played the piano, with excellence, for our worship services recently. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Rd.). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 16, worship with us at our 9:30 a.m. contemporary or the 11 a.m. traditional service as Pastor Stephen Ahrens brings the message, “Dr. Seuss: 4 The Sneetches” based on scripture from John 17:20-23. Join us again at 6 p.m. for a continuing sermon series, “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing: Understanding Cults.” We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 16, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Born from Above”, based on John 3:1-21. Special music will be provided by Cheryl Sanders playing “I Love to Tell the Story” on the organ. Movie matinee is at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. A Christian movie will be shown. Refreshments will be available. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, a Bible study on the book of Revelation will be taught at 10 a.m. by Rev. Johnson in the Adult Sunday school room. The church office will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17. Also on Wednesday, a covered dish supper will be at 6 p.m.; please bring a dish to share. Guest speakers will be Marcella Lancaster, church member, who will speak on the Ombudsman program for Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Communities. Also, Monica Rivera, Director of Hogar R.E.S.A. Women’s Center in Avon Park will speak. Public is welcome to all. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Maranatha Baptist Church Bible conferences
SEBRING — On Jan. 23-26, Sunday through Wednesday, will be the first of our long-anticipated Bible Conferences at Maranatha Church. Dr. Bob Gillespie will speak at this conference, with the theme, “Reasons for Hope.” He first started in apologetic ministry in Christian schools and on the mission field in Africa. We have three Bible Conferences and three special musical programs with well known artists January-March each year. The church is located at 35 Maranatha Blvd. (off Arbuckle Creek Road). Phone 863-382-4301.