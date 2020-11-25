Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov, 27 speaker Rev. Tim Hawk, retired missionary serving in Central and South America with Word Gospel Mission. Special music by Brenda Bartolomeo. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zepaniah with Rev. Lynda Boardman. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Nov. 29, is the first Sunday of Advent. Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “What is the Purpose of Advent?” Special music is always part of the service. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 29, the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “The Songs of Christmas: Mary’s Song.” R T. Byrum will lead the Sunday School in a lesson from I Corinthians 4 and 5, The Nature of Apostleship. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 29, there will be a Gospel Singing Service Come enjoy the music for the Lord. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 29, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message for the Hanging of the Green Service. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 29, please join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will give the sermon “Animal Planet — The Red Cow,” from Numbers 19. Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 AM. We have Sunday School Classes for all ages. Wednesday evenings starting at 5:30 with a light supper, we have Word of Life Bible Study for Pre-K through High School students. Our Adult Bible Study and Prayer Service begins at 6 p.m.The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 29, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Jesus Our Messiah,” from Isaiah 61:1-4. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 29, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “We Need the Heart of Joseph” from Matthew 18:1-24. This message deals with what kind of heart a man must have before he can see the Lord for who he really is. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Worship Services at the 10;45 a.m. worship service, Rev. Jerry McCauley will preach on the subject, “A Runaway Slave Is Redeemed!” The scripture text is from the New Testament book of Philemon. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 29, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “God is Good.” The 6 p.m. service will be our end of month sing. Masks are optional but we do encourage social distancing. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.