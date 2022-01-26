Avon Park Camp concert
AVON PARK — The Mark Dubbeld Family will be in concert Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. They are renowned for their inspired original Gospel music and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. Everyone is welcome. No tickets are needed. A freewill offering will be taken. Avon Park Camp is at the corner of U.S. 17 N. and Lake Isis Rd. For additional information, call 863-453-6831.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 30, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject “Luke Comes to Buttonwood Bay.” The congregation continues to meet safely each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. Special music by the choir and presentation by guest Cheryl Rockwell. The service is nondenominational, and open to all. Located on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan 30, our church will have a special day of singing and special readings. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan.30, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Jonah 4:1-11. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 30, worship with us at either our 9:30 a.m. (Contemporary) or 11 a.m. (Traditional) service. At 6 p.m. there will be a concert featuring the talents of Jonathan White with Southern Gospel and contemporary music. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Visit our website fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 30, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “ The Light,” based on John 8:12-20. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson. On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Pastor Jjohnson will continue the Bible study on the book of Revelation at 10 a.m. The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Dennis Sheirs will be preaching. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Maranatha Baptist Church
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. The Ben Iverson Family will present a concert at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. (off Arbuckle Creek Road). Ben began as a unique one-man a cappella orchestra. As the children became teenagers and young adults, the family sound blossomed into a spectrum of harmony that is musically excellent and doctrinally solid. The Iversons have traveled the entire United States as well as internationally, singing and preaching to tens of thousands of people over the last two decades. For further information, call 863-382-4301.