Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will continue their 81st Camp Meeting daily at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Speakers include Dr. J.K. Warrick, Dr. Thomas Hermiz, Rev. Jonathan Morgan and Dr. Chris Bounds. All services will be held in The Tabernacle. Bible study at 10 a.m. on Tuesday taught by Dr. Blake Neff in Luce Lounge on the Life of Joseph. Call the office for service times. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 9, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Understanding Through God’s Spirit” from 1 Corinthians 2:1-12. With special music from the Kramer Family. Sunday, Feb. 9 Kramer Family Singers during worship. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 9, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Raise Your Hand If You Have a Question” from The Sermon on the Mount. Special music by the choir and soloist Pam Bauder. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 9, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the morning message “Exalted Church, Exalted Victory” from Ephesians 6. Les Unruh will continue the Bible Study in Romans 10 during Sunday school hour. Donna Clawson will continue teaching from the book, “Birthright” by David Neeham. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 9, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The Sky Family will return for a two-night engagement at First Baptist Church of Lorida at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 10. A love offering will be received. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Free Dental Bus will be at the church Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28. Free dental care: x-rays, fillings and extractions. Prescreening is required and being done 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the church. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Good People?” from Psalm 14. Adult Sunday school lessons will be “Gathering the Harvest” based on Matthew 9:35-10:42. The choir’s introit will be “Jesus Above All Names” and the anthem “You Are My Light.” Bible study on Wednesday with Pastor Bob Johnson with the Book of Daniel. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 9, Pastor Juan Unda will deliver the sermon, “Sermon on the Mount” series. Soup and sandwich luncheon immediately after worship for $5. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 9, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “How to Make Friends” from Colossians 3:5-17. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by Vickie Patterson. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 9, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “Let Your LIght Shine” from Matthew 5:13-20. Fellowship with beverages and sweets will follow. Bible study on Tuesdays. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 9, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Love God” from Collossians 2; 6-7. Adult Sunday school immediately following worship. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Come to the church’s annual Flea Market for Outreach from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8. We have lots of items, jewelry boutique, household and Christmas items, bakery table and hot coffee. Also, Skylarks dance at the church on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 9, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Is Your Light Bright?” from Matthew 5:13-20. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.