Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject “How to Be Perfect.” Special music will also be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, June 28, at 10 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message. There will be special musi. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 28, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Blessed are the Pure in Heart,” from Matthew 5:9. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, June 28, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Blessed is the Nation Whose God is the Lord.” We do encourage physical distancing as we continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.