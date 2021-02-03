Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The 82nd Encampment Annual Camp Meeting began Sunday, Jan. 31, meetings will continue thru Sunday, Feb. 7. Each day through Sunday, Feb. 7, will be Bible teacher Jonathan Morgan at 9 a.m. followed by Morning Worship services at 10:30 a.m. and Evening Worship at 7 p.m. The Evangelists speaking will be George Holley and Tom Hermiz. There will be a missionary focus each evening at 6 p.m. Music evangelists will be Michael and Denise Cork. These will be special emphasis days during the encampment as well: Asbury Theological Seminary Day Thursday, Feb. 4; Wesley Biblical Seminary Day Thursday, Feb. 4; Healing Service Thursday, Feb. 4; Asbury University Day Friday, Feb. 5; CCCU Day Saturday, Feb. 6; Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 6.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Dr. Blake Neff will continue the weekly Bible study on “The Mount of God’s Call” in the Tabernacle. On Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. Wilma Ausbrook will speak to the Women’s Auxiliary in the Tabernacle.
The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sunday mornings. We social distance and have masks available if you need one. We also have the service on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. Wednesday’s we offer a free hot meal (Grab & Go) from 4-5:30,p.m. RSVP required by Tuesday noon. If you have questions you can call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 7, in recognition of the Super Bowl, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “What the Church Can Learn From the Super Bowl.” Special music by Greg and Tresea Frazier. The congregation continues to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the grove next to the Recreation Hall. Services are traditional. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Daryl Brezee will bring the Message, “Intentional, Empowered, Expectant.” R T. Byrum will continue the Sunday School lessons from I Corinthians. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 7, we will have our annual homecoming featuring the Wacaster’s starting at 9:30 a.m. A carry-in dinner to follow. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3167.
Memories of Love Service
AVON PARK — Community Bible Church invites you to join in their Memories of Love Service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, at the church, 1400 CR 17A North in Avon Park. For all in our community wanting to honor the memory of a deceased loved one or friend, we invite you to join us. If you would like someone honored by name during the service, please arrive by 3:45 p.m. to register. There will be a table available for display if you would like to bring a picture or memento.
First Assembly of God (Lake Placid)
LAKE PLACID — The church will have a Gospel Sing and Spaghetti Dinner for Senior Citizens on Tuesday, March 2. Seniors arrive at 6 p.m. for a free spaghetti dinner and then a special concert by His Willing Vessels beginning at 6:45 p.m. Concert and dinner will be held at the church, 327 Plumosa Street in Lake Placid, across from Wendy’s. For more information, call the church at 863-465-2363.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 7, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Deuteronomy 11. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 7 through Wednesday, Feb. 10, we are going to have an exciting time of REVIVAL! Sunday morning guest speaker Wayne Briant, Regional Catalyst at the Florida Baptist Convention, will bring us the Word. Come again Sunday Evening at 5:30 p.m. and wear your favorite football team outfit. Monday at 6 p.m. is “Senior Adult Night” featuring Southern Gospel. Tuesday at 6 p.m. is “Children’s Night” featuring a puppet show. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. is “Youth Night” and we’ll have Praise music. Monday through Wednesday we will also serve dinner. Come each night and be blessed! We also stream our services on our Facebook page. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 7, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “More Grace in the Covenant” from Exodus 19:1-8. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “Things Found in Hell That Belong in the Church!” from Luke 16:19-31. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “God Heals the Broken-Hearted” from Psalm 147:1-11. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Giant yard sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have its annual Giant Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace.