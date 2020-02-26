Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Glenn Black, pastor, district superintendent Emeritus in the Kentucky / Tennessee district of the Wesleyan Church. All are welcome. Ladies Auxiliary will have a craft sale and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the dining hall. Bible Study will be Tuesday in the Luce Lounge by Dr. Blake Neff on the life of Joseph. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 1, The first Sunday, Pastor Cecil Hess, will give the sermon “Are You Giving Anything else up for Lent?” Special music by the choir and a mixed quartet. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 1, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Out of One Man’s Soul” from Romans 5:12-19. Special music by the choir. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the morning message, That You May Know — Foundations (Genesis) Part 1.” Allen Branch will continue the study of Romans 13 during Sunday School. Donna Clawson will continue teaching from “Birthright” by David Neeham. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, March 1, Pastor Toby Cribbs will sing a special song and then will bring the message, “Marriage of the Lamb, Return of Christ” from Revelation 19. Plan to be present for this service. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 1, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Outdoor Movie Night showing “Faith Of Our Fathers.” Be sure to bring your own lawn chairs. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “Sermon on the Mount, continued” from Matthew 5:3-12. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “How’s This for a Covenant?” from Genesis 12:1-9. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by George Kelly. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 1, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Death in Adam, Life in Christ” from Romans 5:12-19. Bible Study will be Psalm 28. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “I Am.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — This Friday and Saturday will be the annual Charity Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 Pastor Tod will preach on “Call of the Wild, a Wake Up Call.” The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 1, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “We Are Matthew 25” from Matthew 25:31-46. Fellowship with beverages and sweets will follow. Bible study on Tuesdays. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Ash Wednesday services are Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. Eucharist with imposition of ashes. Stations of the Cross begin Friday, Feb. 29 and continue each Friday through Lent. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Risk of Vision” from Matthew 25:17-27. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.