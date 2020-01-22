Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday morning as we spend time in the word with Pastor Greg Ratliff who will preach, “Letting Your Heart Lead the Way.” This is part of the series Becoming More Faithful, More Available and More Teachable. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-5334. Avonparkchristianchurch.com.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a fundraiser concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, featuring Jonathan White with free will offering taken. Then a missions service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Skip Elliot speaking on his missions work in Russia. All are welcome. Bible study Tuesday at 10 a.m. taught by Dr. Blake Neff in Luce Lounge on the Life of Joseph. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 26, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Seen A Great Light” from Matthew 4:12-23. Organ solo by Floyd Lilyquist. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 26, will feature the musical talents of songwriters Bill and Gloria Gaither. The choir, along with soloists, instruments and congregational hymns will present a number of Gaither works. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 26, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the morning message “Exalted Church” from Ephesians 4-6. Les Unruh will continue the Bible Study in Romans 8 and 9 during Sunday school hour. Donna Clawson will continue teaching from the book, “Birthright” by David Neeham. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 26, Pastor Toby Cribbs will preach the message “A Burden for a Nation” from Psalm 33:12. Special singing. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 26, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 26 at both services ABWE Missionaries Matthew and Alicia Lethbridge will be the special guests. They carry out the Grand Commission by planning and constructing ministry facilities on the mission fields. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “One Called Alongside to Help” from John 14:. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “Authority to Help — Part 4” based on Matthew 8. Special music by Carol Walker and Cheryl Sanders with four hands on the piano playing “Come, Thou Fount.” Bible study on Wednesday with Pastor Bob Johnson Pastor Bob Johnson teaches Bible study on Wednesday with the Book of Daniel. Same Bible study again on ThursdayThe church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 26, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “Sermon on the Mount-Part 2” from Matthew 5:3-12. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 26, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Finding Peace” from John 20:19-21. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by George Kelly. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 26, Cameron Davis will deliver the sermon, “From the Mouse to the Lion” from Jeremiah 29:11. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. Bible Study on Tuesday. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Harmlessness, Do No Harm” from Romans 13:8-10. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 26, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Who Do I Follow?” from Matthew 4:18-22. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.