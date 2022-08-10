Church of

Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 14, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Why Do the Gospels Differ?” from Luke 1 at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by guest soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.

