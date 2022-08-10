Church of
Buttonwood BaySEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 14, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Why Do the Gospels Differ?” from Luke 1 at the 9 a.m. worship hour. Special music by guest soloist Georgia Eshelman. The congregation continues to meet safely and securely in the recreation hall. The service is non-denominational and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian ChurchAVON PARK — On Aug. 14, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message from Matthew 16:13-16, “Who is Jesus to Me.” Special music will be provided. Wednesday night at 6 p.m. study will continue from Revelation. Everyone welcome. Church is at 1003 W. Pine St. For further information, call 863-633-0677.
Church of the BrethrenSEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 14, Associate Pastor Craig Luckenbill will deliver the message entitled “I am the Resurrection,” based on John 11:25-27. The church is at 700 South Pine Street. For further information, call 863-385-1597.
Emmanuel United Church of ChristSEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 14, Pastor George Miller will speak on Matthew 27:3-5. The church is at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 14, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “The King and His People” from Psalm 24. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. Nursery is available for the morning service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday night activities are 6-7:30 p.m. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake JosephineSEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 14, 10:30 a.m. Joint Service is “Bring A Friend Sunday.” We welcome special guest speaker, Dr. Tommy Green, Executive Director of the Florida Baptist Convention. There will be a potluck dinner after the service, and outdoor fun with a family game of cornhole and an axe throwing challenge for older youth and adults. A day of Faith, Family, Food & Fun! There will be no Sunday Bible study or evening service. We are at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. For more information visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org, follow us on Facebook or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon ParkAVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 14, Pastor Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Worthy Is the Lamb” based on Revelation 5:1-14. Special music will be provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson singing “Is He Worthy?” accompanied by Mary Ann Fleagle. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. On Sunday morning, the door will open at 10:15 a.m. The service begins at 10:40 a.m.
Community Bible ChurchAVON PARK — The church is hosting a Singles Group for single people of all ages on Mondays at 7 p.m. for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643. Please call the church office to confirm the day and time.