Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have Indiana Wesleyan Chorale in concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 in the Tabernacle. A worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Dr. Blake Neff, former lecturer in Communication at Indiana Wesleyan University. Bible study on Tuesday at 10 a.m. taught by Dr. Blake Neff in Luce lounge on the life of Joseph. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 8, Pastor Cecil Hess, will give the sermon “Be Sure to Stay Awake!” Special music by the choir and Kitchen Brothers. Worshipers are reminded to change their clocks on Saturday night. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 8, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Being Born of Water and Spirit” from John 3:1-17. Special music by Bev Hann. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 8, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Be Ready” from Matthew 24:36-44. Adult Sunday school lessons will be “Faith in Action” based on Matthew 14. The choir’s introit will be “Jesus Above All Names” and the anthem “Seek the Lord.” Special music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders playing, “Four Hands on the Piano” and the songs “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Joshua Fit the Battle.” Wednesday Bible study from Pastor Bob Johnson is teaching the Book of Daniel. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, March 10, the Wheaton College Men’s Glee Club will perform in the Genesis Center at 7:30 p.m. Free admission. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, March 8, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “Sermon on the Mount, continued” from Matthew 5:5-9. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 8, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Peace in the Storm.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 8 Pastor Tod will preach on “Call of the Wild, a Call to Celebrate.” The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 8, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “A Shame or Afraid” from John 3:1-2. Special guests the Waycaster Family will be part of the morning service. Fellowship with beverages and sweets will follow. Bible study on Tuesdays. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Come listen and dance to the Big Band sounds of the Skylarks on Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Drinks and snacks are available for a donation or bring your own. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, March 8, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Begin With Prayer and Everything Changes” from Nehemiah 1:1-11. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.