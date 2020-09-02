Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Sept. 6, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “We Can All Be Ministers.” Special music is part of the service. Open to all regardless of denomination. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 6 Pastor Toby Cribbs will deliver the message, “Saved, settled and Sanctified. You Are Not Alone.” from 1 Peter 1:1-2. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend you can watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 6, please join us for praise and worship as Dr. Kevin Ahrens will bring the message this Sunday, Sept. 6. Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. along with Junior Church for elementary-age children. There will be no evening services this week only. We also have a Traditional Service at 11 a.m. You can follow us on Facebook. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 6, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 6, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Been There, Done That?” from Psalm 32:1-7. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 6, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “God is Still in the Saving Business.” Wednesday evening Bible study. We continue to encourage physical distancing in our worship services. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.