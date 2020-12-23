Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will NOT be having a Friday night service on Dec. 25. On Tuesday, Dec. 29 in the Tabernacle will be the final bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk and Zepaniah with Rev. Lynda Boardman. .The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. The congregation will observe Christmas Eve with a candle light service at 4:30 p.m. in the church grove, next to the Recreation Hall. Pastor Cecil Hess will lead a service of inspiration, carols and special music. On Sunday, Dec. 27, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject is, “A Christmas We Will Not Forget.” Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 27 is our annual Walk-Through Communion Service. Feel free to come anytime between 9-11 a.m. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Thursday, Dec. 24 from 6-6:45 p.m. we are holding a Candlelight Service “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.” There will be congregational singing and live music led by our contemporary music director, David Cleveland. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Please come and join us with Reverend Raymond W. Cameron, Jr. at the Christmas Eve worship service. There will be four worship services. The 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. worship service is in the Genesis Center. The 5 p.m. worship service is in the sanctuary and mask required. The 8 p.m. worship service is in the sanctuary and mask optional. Nursery will be provided. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Our Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service will take place Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in our Sanctuary. On Sunday, Dec. 27, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Final Act—Scene 1” from Hebrews 9:26-28. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 27, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “2021 is Coming!” from Ephesians 5:15-20. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 27, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Great Are the Lord’s Works” from Psalm 111. Bible study is Isaiah. Christmas Program on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 27, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Right Is Still Right In A World Gone Wrong.” The 6 p.m. evening service will be our end of month sing. Masks are optional but we do encourage social distancing. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.