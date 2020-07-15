Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Huge indoor garage sale
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren will host a Huge Indoor Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25, at the church, 700 S. Pine Street in Sebring. Entrance at side door (Blough Hall). For more information, call the church at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — We are still doing the “Grab & Go Meals” on Wednesday evenings (4-5:30 p.m.). Please RSVP by Wednesday 3:45 with name, number of meals and pickup time. 863-385-1597. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching, “Lord Is It I?” Communion will be served and Special music will be provided. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 19, at 10 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend you can watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Church of the Way meets at 10:30 a.m. We practice proper social distancing as we meet. The message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be from Psalm 104, “He is God and I am Not.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning message. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine is open for Worship on Sunday mornings and evenings and also on Wednesdays Bible Study at 6 p.m. Sunday 9:30 a,m and 11 a.m. Dr. Stephen Ahrens will be continuing his Series, “Untouchable Issues 12: Same Sex Attraction & Gender Identity.” Please call us if you have any questions 863-655-1524. Thanks & God Bless. For more information, call the church. Please join us! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 19, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Blessed are the Persecuted,” from Matthew 5:10-12. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 19, while practicing social distancing, we will reopen our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Prayer and Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. is midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 19, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Parable of the Weeds” Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43. Bible Study will be Psalm 32. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, July 19, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Real Justice, Not Social Justice.” We do encourage physical distancing as we continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.