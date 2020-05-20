Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — Although the Sebring Church of the Brethren’s office doors remain closed, they will resume Sunday morning Worship Service only, beginning Sunday, May 17 at 10 a.m. If you have a fever, cough or any other signs of illness we ask you to stay at home and watch the service on our YouTube channel – sebringcob church. If you need to speak to someone at the church, call 863-385-1597. If they are unavailable, please leave a detailed message and they will return the call as soon as possible. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the message. Jen Carter will sing a special. Communion will be taken. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Message for The Church of the Way given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be heard on YouTube.com on Sunday, May 24. The title of the message is “That They May Know: Ruth.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — We are now meeting on Sunday Mornings in-house for 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship and 11 a.m. Traditional Worship. Please wear a mask or if you need one we have some available for you. We will be practicing social distancing as well. Sunday evening and Wednesday evenings are on Facebook only. No other activities at this time. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Worship services have resumed. We will have 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services only. Both services will meet at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview Drive. We will also have Grace Ministry Food Distribution for the Lake Placid residents on the first and third Friday of the month at 9 a.m. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m. While practicing social distancing, we will reopen our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
Highlands Community Church
SEBRING — Highlands Community Church is giving free food with love on each Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way. All who need food, please ride by and we deliver contact free to you car. God Bless from these partner churches: Grace Church of Sebring, St. John United Methodist Church, St. Agnes Episcopal and Emannuel United Church of Christ. Please be safe and remember that God loves you and so do we.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 24, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Roaring Lion or a Bag of Hot Air?” from 1 Peter 4:12-19. Service at the Morris Chapel. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
AVON PARK — The church will reopen on Sunday, May 24. The church is at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4757.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — NuHope Elder Care Services has a crisis meal program for seniors having difficulty obtaining nutritious food due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a no-cost temporary program available to seniors residing in Highlands and Hardee counties. If you know anyone over 60 and in need of these services or need more information, contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 or Ingra Gardner, executive director. St. Agnes services are on Facebook and YouTube. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.