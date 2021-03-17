Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — A worship service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, the featured speaker will be Rev. Wilma Ausbrook, former educator, vocational rehabilitation consultant, hospital chaplain and ordained in the Church of God in Anderson, Indiana. All are welcome. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle we will have a bible study on “The Mount of Redemption” with Dr. Blake Neff. The Camp is at 1001 West Lake Isis Avenue. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Byrd Family concert
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God welcomes The Byrd Family Bluegrass and Gospel in concert at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, in the gym at he church, 327 Plumosa Street in Lake Placid (by Golden Corral). There will be a free chili dinner by the Prime Timers, no carry-outs. The Byrd Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second performance at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 11 at First Assembly of God.
Ladies of CCW yard sale
LAKE PLACID — The Ladies of the Council of Catholic Women of Lake Placid, Inc. will hold a This & That Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, at B&R Warehouses (storage facility), 722 U.S. 27 South. Everything must be sold to make room for new items coming in. Sale items will include clothing, linens, glassware, dishes, knick-knacks and more.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 21, Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on the subject, “Let’s Go to Jerusalem.” Special music by the Kitchel Brothers. Communion will be served. The service is non-denominational and is open to all. Service is held at the picnic grove next to the recreation hall. Church location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, March 21, Pastor Toby Cribbs will continue his messages on Can God? His message will be from I Kings 17:1-24, “Can God Really Meet Your Need?” Everyone is welcome; if you can’t attend watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W, Pine Street. For information, call 863-453-3167.
Faith Temple Tent Revival
ZOLFO SPRINGS — Faith Temple Ministries is holding an old-fashioned tent revival service in Zolfo Springs at 7 p.m. on March 18-28, at Pioneer Park, 231 Wilbur C. King Blvd. at the junction of Highway 17 and SR 64; and in Wauchula at 10:30 a.m. from March 21-28, at the Faith Temple Ministries facility, 701 North 7th Ave. Services will feature Evangelist Freddy Clark and Bishop Wendell G. Smith. Contact faithch.com for more information.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, March 21, Pastor Brett Morey will bring the message. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Avenue, Avon Park. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 21, Please join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the message, “How to Produce Spiritual Fruit” from Matthew 21:12-22. Come again Sunday evening as Dr. Kevin Ahrens will present part 5 of “The Beginning of the End: Connections Between Genesis and Revelation.” Church is located at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Follow us on Facebook or visit our website at fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Rummage sale
LAKE PLACID — Grace Ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will have items for sale by donation from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. There will be gently used clothing, shoes of all sizes and household goods. Price is a donation to Grace Ministries if able to do so. Come one and all! For information, call 863-465-2742.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon this Sunday, March 21, will be “Jesus Restores Our Lives,” with scripture from Colossians 3:12–17. We will continue practicing social distancing. The Church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South) in Sebring. Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, March 21, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “God Takes The Initiative,” from Jeremiah 31:31-34. Bible Study is Isaiah. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.