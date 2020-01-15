Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Chad Tingley, Pastor at South Lake Wales Church of God. Bible Study on Tuesday at 10 a.m. taught by Dr. Blake Neff in Luce Lounge on Life of Joseph. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Can You Choose Your Relatives?” Special music by the choir, along with a duet by Greg and Tresea Frazier. Communion will be served. Open to all. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 19, Clarence Johnson will deliver the morning message “Facing the unknowns of tomorrow.” Les Unruh will continue the Bible Study in Romans 8 during Sunday school hour. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 19, Pastor Toby Cribbs will preach the message “Walking With the Lord” from Psalm 37:34-40. Special singing. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 19 at both services Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue the UN-touchable series with, “Untouchable 3: Racism.” The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “The Perfect Imprint of God’s Essence” from Hebrews 1:1-4. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Sermon on the Mount — Part 3” based on Matthew 6. The choir’s introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem “Lord, Make Us Worthy.” Pastor Bob Johnson teaches Bible study on Wednesday with the Book of Daniel. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 19, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will deliver the sermon, “Sermon on the Mount” from Matthew 5:3-12. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “My Help and My Deliverer” from Psalm 40:1-11. Bible Study will be Psalm 22. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Rev. Al Kromholz will deliver the sermon, “The Second Mountain” from Matthew 5:6. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. Bible Study on Tuesday. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 19, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Three Simple Rules” from John 13:33-35. A potluck will be held in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the service. Matts for donation to homeless will be worked on at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Fellowship Hall. We invite anyone interested in learning how to make these useful matts to come! You don’t have to attend our church to attend these sessions and we would truly appreciate any other area churches or groups to take part. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 19, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “How Shall I Live?” from Ephesians 4:25-5:1. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.