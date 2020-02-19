Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, in the Tabernacle featuring harpist Edward Klassen. On Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. will feature God’s Bible School choir who will be ministering from Cincinnati, Ohio. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING— On Sunday, Feb. 23, guest preacher Rev. John Apple from Sandusky, Ohio will give the sermon “Who Will Save You?” Pastor Cecil Hess will be leading the service. Special music by the choir and the Kitchel Brothers. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 23, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “God Alone Gives the Growth” from 1 Corinthians 3:1-9. Free spaghetti dinner on Friday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. and movie (“Flywheel”). Donations are accepted. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the morning message. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, God Rides Upon the Storm” from Psalm 29:1-11. There will be special singing. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Feb. 23, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, March 1 at 7 p.m. Outdoor Movie Night showing “Faith Of Our Fathers.” Be sure to bring your own lawn chairs. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “The Cost of Discipleship” from Mark 8:34-38. Adult Sunday school lessons will be “Lord of the Sabbath” based on Matthew 12. Special music will be provided by Mrs. Dale Brockway and Cheryl Sanders playing, “Four Hands on the Piano” and the songs “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Joshua Fit the Battle.” No Bible study Wednesday or Thursday. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Juan Unda will deliver the sermon, “After the Beatitudes” from Matthew 5:21-26. Saturday, Feb. 22 Mission Conference breakfast in Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. Guest speaker Eileen Sala of Little Lambs. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Melchizedek” from Genesis 14:11-20. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include special by Jewel Thomas. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Feb. 23, Revival meetings will begin at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. and continues Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Speaker for the event will be Dr. Wayne Brown, former District Superintendent of the Nazarene Church of Michigan. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Choose Life” from Deuteronomy 30:15-20. Bible Study will be Psalm 26. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Our Staning in Christ.” The last Sunday of each month will be end-of-month sing and fellowship. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Tod’s message will be “Call of the Wild, A Call to Celebrate.” Grace Harmony in concert at 6:30 p.m. a love offering will be collected. The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Harriet Davis will deliver the sermon, “Eye Witness” from Matthew 17:1-9. Fellowship with beverages and sweets will follow. Bible study on Tuesdays. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 23, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Evangelism, Sharing Our Faith” from Acts 4:18-20. Fellowship immediately following worship. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Listen and dance to the Big Band sounds of the Skylarks at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Parish Hall, 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. A Choral Evensong Celebration of sacred music for the dedication of the new Johannes organ will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. Local artists participating are Sebring High School Show Choir, David Daylor, Denise Anderson, Karen Scott, Susan Kephart, Judy Connelly, Michelle Tamayo, Chip Connelly and St. Agnes Choir. The public is invited. Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 25, is a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for Outreach. We will be serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 children, available from parishioners and at the office Wednesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday services are Feb. 26 at 7 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. Eucharist with imposition of ashes. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Feb. 23, Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Law and The Prophets!” from Matthew 17:1-9. Nursery available at all services. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.