Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 in the Tabernacle featuring Jay and Linda Six, camp residents, will share about their ministry with One Missions Society at the home office and Haiti. Bible study on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from Ephesians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles in Luce Lounge. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Friday, Dec. 13, free movie double feature, “Star” and “The Grinch” (2018) at 6 p.m. Heartland Harmonizers in concert at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 15, the sermon will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Must React to God’s Message.” Special music by the choir, A Christmas Medley. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The third Sunday of Advent will be observed with Pastor Cecil Hess preaching on the subject, “When Should We Celebrate Christmas?” Communion will be served, open to all. Music by the choir. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 15, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “John and Mark, A Look Way Back and Ahead.” Chaplain R. T. Byrum will cover Romans Chapter 8 in Sunday School. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Dec. 15, Pastor Toby Cribbs will preach the message, “More Than a Babe in a Manger” from Isaiah 9:6. Special song will be sung by Toby Cribbs. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Dec. 15, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. the church invites everyone to a birthday party for Jesus, and Santa will be here too! Pictures of the kids with Santa and a little gift for all children that are there. Birthday cake too. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. a Kids Christmas Program followed by a Christmas Cookie Reception. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Prepare the Way of the Lord” from Matthew 3:1-12. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “John the Baptist and Jesus’ Baptism.” The congregation will be observing the third Sunday of Advent by the choir and congregation singing, “We Wait in Hope.” In the candle lighting ceremony, the third candle to be lit stands for “Prepare.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Christmas concert in the Sanctuary at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. Admission is free and all are invited. Sunday, Dec. 15, third Sunday of Advent, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Shepherds.” The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 15, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Who Do You Trust?” from Psalm 146. Bible Study will be Psalms. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 15, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Light of the World.” There will be a Christmas Day worship service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Ridge Area SDA Church
AVON PARK — Ridge Area SDA Sanctuary Choir presents the 9th annual Christmas Choir Festival at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the program. The church is at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-385-7117.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 15, Pastor John Davis will deliver the sermon, “Home Coming” from James 5:7-10. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 15, the third Sunday in Advent, “Joy,” will be celebrated by Pastor Bill Baldwin delivering the sermon, “An Altogether Joy (Mary is a Woman of God’s Joy),” from Luke 1:26-38. A pot luck will also be held immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 15, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Cast of Christmas: Shepherds.” Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.