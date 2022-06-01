Vacation Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Leisure Lakes Baptist Church invites you to Zoom into fun with vacation Bible school July 11-15 at 808 Gardenia Street. Program runs from 6 — 8:30 p.m. and dinner is at 5:30 p.m. (for volunteers and kids). For ages Pre-K to grade 12. For more information, visit leisurelakesbaptistchurch.myanswers.com/zoomerang or call 863-699-0671. You can also send an email to llbclp@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School
SEBRING — The First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine is holding their vacation Bible school Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 at 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. each morning. Bible school is for PreK (age 4) — 5th grade. The theme is “A Christmas Celebration.” The children will learn events surrounding the birth of Jesus. This is a free event which will include games, crafts and lunch. Location is 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For further information visit our website fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Community Bible Church
AVON PARK — Monday at 7 p.m. the Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall. Location is 1400 CR 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, June 5, the congregation is blessed to meet in the safety and comfort of the recreation hall for the 9 a.m. worship hour. Pastor Cecil Hess is leading a discussion on the subject “How Well Do You Know our Bible?” Text is from Psalm 119. Service is non denominational and open to all. All services include singing of favorite hymns and special music. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863- 446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Sunday, June 5, Rev. Chris Snider, Senior Pastor, will deliver the sermon entitled “Living in Afflictions” from Colossians 1:24-28. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Avenue. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, June 5, worship with us at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary or 11 a.m. Traditional service. Bible Study classes for all ages. At 6 p.m. Sunday evening from June 5 to Aug. 7, we will meet in the Family Life Center for a Bible study on the “Fruit of the Spirit.” We will also serve a matching “fruit” for dessert. The first night is “Apple Pie Night.” Our Church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. For more information, visit our website fbclakejosephine.org or follow us on Facebook, or call 863-655-1524.