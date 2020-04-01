Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will not be holding worship services on Sunday until further notice. We will live stream Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on our Facebook page atonementlutheranfl. Service for Easter is yet to be determined. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-0797.
Church of the Brethren — Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren building is closed while we practice distancing. However, Tuesdays and Thursdays we will have meditation and prayer on our Youtube channel which is “sebringcob church” as well as our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Follow us on Facebook “Sebring Church of the Brethren.” We will let you know when we resume our indoor activities. Please be safe and stay well.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Due to the present virus crisis, services and activities at the church and park have been suspended until further notice. For special needs and prayer requests, please call Pastor Cecil Hess at 863-446-3695. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Church will be canceled on April 5. Thank you for your understanding. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — The church will be postponing all services starting Sunday, March 22 for two weeks, and will reevaluate their schedule on Sunday, April 5. This includes Wednesday and Sunday services and activities. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — The church will not have a service or activities in the church facility on Sunday, April 5. Pastor Stephen Ahrens will video his message for that day and it can be viewed on Facebook. The church does invite everyone to ‘Son’Rise service on Easter Sunday, April 12, at 10 a.m. outside. Seating provided or if you feel more comfortable bring your chair from home. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — All services at First Baptist Church of Lorida have been suspended until further notice. Thank you for understanding during this time. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — The church has suspended all services for April 5. All other church activities are also canceled. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the backside of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and handicapped parking. For further information, call the church office at 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church will curtail all services on the Lord’s Day through April 5. All ministries have been canceled. Events at the Genesis Center are also being canceled. There will not be food distribution through Grace Ministry in April. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Until the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine restrictions have been lifted, Sunday services will be live streaming at The Heartland Christian Church Facebook page and on YouTube (Heartland Christian Church Sebring, FL). The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
AVON PARK — The church has temporarily closed. The church is at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4757.
Ridge Area SDA Church
AVON PARK — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has suspended church services until further notice. The church is at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-385-7117.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — The Palm Sunday services are 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with communion served in their seats. Seating is every other pew spaced 10 feet apart. The chalice and altar rail are not used. The church will remain open with sanitation rules in place until ordered to close. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — The church has canceled regularly scheduled Masses until after Easter, when the situation can be re-evaluated. Visitation to churches to pray is also suspended. The church is at 820 Hickory Street in Sebring. Call 863-385-0049.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will not have Sunday services until further notice. Watch the Sunday services live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook or on the website at stjohnsebring.org. The Easter egg hunt for April 11 is also canceled. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.