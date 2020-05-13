Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will not be holding worship services on Sunday until further notice. We will live stream Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on our Facebook page atonementlutheranfl. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-0797.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren building is closed, while we practice distancing, Tuesdays and Thursdays we will have meditation and prayer on our YouTube channel “sebringcob church” as well as our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Follow us on Facebook daily “Sebring Church of the Brethren.” We will let you know when we resume our indoor activities. Please be safe and stay well. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Due to the risk involved with the gathering of large crowds, the congregation of the Church of Buttonwood Bay will cancel its Sunday worship services until further notice. Announcements will be made when the situation changes. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Message for The Church of the Way given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be heard on YouTube.com on Sunday, May 10. The title of the message is “That They May Know: Judges.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — The church invites you to our first In-house services beginning Sunday, May 17. We will only have Sunday Morning 9:30 a.m. Contemporary and 11 a.m. Traditional services in Phase one of getting back to our regular schedule. We have masks available or bring your own ... social distancing also. No Sunday School or Sunday Evening Worship or Wednesday Service or activities at this time. But you can check them out on Facebook! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The church has suspended regular services until further notice. Please check our web page fbclorida.org or call the office for further updates. The office will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — All ministries have been canceled. Events at the Genesis Center are also being canceled. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 24 at 10 a.m. While practicing social distancing, we will reopen our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, May 27, at 6 p.m. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 17, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “So, Did You Pass the Test?” from Psalms 66:8-20. Communion to follow service. We will be practicing social distancing. For questions, call the church. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
AVON PARK — The church has temporarily closed. The church is at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4757.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — The church has suspended church services until further office. The church is located at 324 E. Main Street, Avon Park. If any questions, you can call the church at 863-453-6858 and leave a message. The church is at 324 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6858.
Ridge Area SDA Church
AVON PARK — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has suspended church services until further notice. The church is at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-385-7117.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — NuHope Elder Care Services has a crisis meal program for seniors having difficulty obtaining nutritious food due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a no-cost temporary program available to seniors residing in Highlands and Hardee counties. If you know anyone over 60 and in need of these services or need more information, contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 or Ingra Gardner, executive director. St. Agnes services are on Facebook and YouTube. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will not have Sunday services until further notice. Watch the Sunday services live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook or on the website at stjohnsebring.org. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.