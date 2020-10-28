Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Nov. 1, in recognition of the coming election, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “The Bible and Politics.” The service is patriotic in nature and special music is part of the service. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 1, the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “A Different Standard: A Series on Jesus Sermon on Mount” from Matthew 5:17-48. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 1, please join us as we will have a special prayer at both services for “Calling America Back to God.” Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Animal Planet: The Lions” from 1 Peter 5:8-9, Revelations 5:1-5. Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. Traditional Service at 11 a.m. We now have Sunday school classes for all ages. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 1, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “The Narrow Way” from Matthew 7:7-14. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 1, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “What Man Thinks of the Cross” from 2 Corinthians 1:18, 20-21. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore on Wednesdays. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 1, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Saints” from 1 John 3:1-3. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 1, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Would Jesus Vote?” We do encourage physical distancing but continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.