Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 23, Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Do Christians Ever Retire?” The congregation continues to meet safely each Sunday in the recreation hall. Special music by the choir and Vicki Hall. The service is non denominational, and open to all. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Information call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 23, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “A Word of Conclusion for the Church” from I Thessalonians 5:16-23. Everyone welcome as there will be special music. Church is at 1003 Pine St. For more information, call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 23, Rev. Brett Morey, Interim Pastor, will deliver the message based on scripture from Jonah 3:1-10. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information, call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 23 is “Surprise Sunday” in both our 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. There will be surprise music, preaching, food and prizes! Join us for a day of faith, family, food and fun! At 6 p.m. Pastor Stephen Ahrens is continuing his sermon series, “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing: Understanding Cults.” Church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Visit our website fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 23, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled, “Bread of Heaven,” based on John 6:28-51. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Let the Words of My Mouth.” On Monday, Jan. 24, a Day of Prayer will be observed from 10-11 a.m. The speaker will be Mrs. Glennie Sheetz. As she was not given a name at birth, she will speak about her unusual name and how God used a difficult childhood to honor Him. On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Bible study on the book of Revelation will be at 10 a.m. in the Sunday school wing. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open for the Sunday morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and the service begins at 10:40 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — At the morning service, Sunday, Jan. 23, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be, ”How Was Naaman Cleansed?” with scripture from 2 Kings 5:1-4. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
Bible conferences
SEBRING — Jan. 23-26, Sunday through Wednesday, will be the first of our long-anticipated Bible Conferences at Maranatha Baptist Church. Dr. Bob Gillespie will speak at this conference with the theme, “Reasons for Hope.” He first started in apologetic ministry in Christian schools and on the mission field in Africa. We have three Bible Conferences and three special musical programs with well known artists January-March each year. The church is at 35 Maranatha Blvd. (off Arbuckle Creek Road). Phone 863-382-4301.
Ben Iverson concert
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. The Ben Iverson Family will present a concert at Maranatha Baptist Church, 35 Maranatha Blvd. (off Arbuckle Creek Road). Ben began as a unique one-man a cappella orchestra. As the children became teenagers and young adults, the family sound blossomed into a spectrum of harmony that is musically excellent and doctrinally solid. The Iversons have traveled the entire United States as well as internationally, singing and preaching to tens of thousands of people over the last two decades. For further information, call 863-382-4301.
Calvary Quartet in concert
WAUCHULA — On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the Maranatha Baptist Church of Wauchula is sponsoring a concert by the Calvary Quartet at Heritage Park, 209 W. Main St. There is no charge for admittance; a love offering will be accepted. Come with an open heart to be blessed and a folding chair to be comfortable. The church is now at 204 North 9th Ave. in Wauchula. Call Pastor Jordan Hershberger at 863-832-7829 for more information.