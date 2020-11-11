Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov, 13 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Mark Montgomery, Pastor from Sebring Church of the Nazarene. All are welcome. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle, we will have a bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zephaniah with Mrs. Lynda Boardman. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via Livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Nov. 15, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “You Can’t Choose Your Relatives.” Special music is always part of the service. Communion will be served. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 15, the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “A Different Master: A Series on Jesus’ Sermon on Mount” from Matthew 6. R T. Byrum will lead the Sunday School in a lesson from I Corinthians. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 15, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring continue the message entitled, “Imitators of Jesus” from 1 Peter 2:1-25. Special music by Jon Carter. . Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 15, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message from Deuteronomy 6. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 15, please join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens will give the sermon “Animal Planet — The Birds,” from Matthew 6:26 and Isaiah 40:28-31. Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 AM. We have Sunday School Classes for all ages. Wednesday evenings starting at 5:30 with a light supper, we have Word of Life Bible Study for Pre-K through High School students. Our Adult Bible Study and Prayer Service begins at 6 p.m.The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 15, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non-profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 15, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “The Cross of Reconciliation” from Philippians 2:3-4, Ephesians 2:14-16. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore on Wednesdays. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 15, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Lord Will Seek You Out.” It is based on Ezekiel 34:11-16, 20-24. Bible Study is Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 15, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Sun Will Come Up.” We do encourage physical distancing but continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — Worship Services starting Nov. 8, at 10:45 a.m. Open Communion. Please wear a mask. The church is at 324 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6858.