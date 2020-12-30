Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will NOT be having a Friday night service on Jan. 1. On Tuesday, Jan. 5 in the Tabernacle will be Dr. Blake Neff hosting Bible study. Mark Murphy and The Burchfield Brothers will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8 in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp. A free will offering will be taken. .The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for worship on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. We social distance and have masks available if you need one. We also have the service on Facebook: Sebring Church of the Brethren, and on the YouTube Channel: sebringcob church. If you have questions, call the office at 863-385-1597 and leave a message or during office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. The congregation will observe Christmas Eve with a candle light service at 4:30 p.m. in the church grove, next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject is, “A Christmas We Will Never Forget.” Special music is always part of the service. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 3 Pastor Daryl Brezee will bring the Message, “One Step Closer,” from Acts 1. R T. Byrum will continue the Sunday School lessons from I Corinthians. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Jan. 3, Cornerstone will postpone New Year’s Carry-in Dinner and service at the church. Please watch on Facebook live at 10 a.m. A Happy and a blessed New Year to everyone. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 3, please join us for worship as Pastor Stephen Ahrens begins a new sermon series, “Back to the Future: The Rapture,” from I Thessalonians 4:13-18. Our Contemporary Service begins at 9:30 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. We also stream our services on our Facebook page. We have Sunday school classes for all ages and an evening service at 6 p.m..The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “A Church For Today” from 1 Corinthians 9:19-24. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 3, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Knowing God’s Law” from Psalm 119:97-104. No Bible study. We will be having in-home services. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.