Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will not be holding worship services on Sunday until further notice. We will live stream Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on our Facebook page atonementlutheranfl. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-0797.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren building is closed, while we practice distancing, Tuesdays and Thursdays we will have meditation and prayer on our Youtube channel “sebringcob church” as well as our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Follow us on Facebook daily “Sebring Church of the Brethren.” We will let you know when we resume our indoor activities. Please be safe and stay well. The church will provide free dinners to the community on Wednesday nights. You may walk-up or drive-up to receive dinner. Dinners will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. As the number of meals is limited, Please call the church office to reserve your meal. Dinners will be distributed for drive-up to the alley next to the church, please enter from Oak Street. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Due to the risk involved with the gathering of large crowds, the congregation of the Church of Buttonwood Bay will cancel its Sunday worship services until further notice. Announcements will be made when the situation changes. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Message for The Church of the Way given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be heard on YouTube.com on Sunday, May 3. The title of the message is “Risen: Commissioning By Christ in the Weeks After His Resurrection.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, May 3, Cornerstone Christian Church will hold service at 10 a.m. We will abide by the governor’s ruling, whether a drive-in or inside. Everyone is welcome. We will have a Drive-in service on April 19 at 10 a.m. Everyone will remain in cars. Communion will be served. All are welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA —The church has suspended regular services until further notice. Please check our web page fbclorida.org or call the office for further updates. The office will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — All ministries have been canceled. Events at the Genesis Center are also being canceled. There will not be food distribution through Grace Ministry in April. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Until the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine restrictions have been lifted, Sunday services will be live streaming at The Heartland Christian Church Facebook page and on Youtube (Heartland Christian Church Sebring, FL). The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, May 3, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Church is to Care For One Another” from Acts 2:42-47. If anyone would like a copy of the service, please call the church. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
AVON PARK — The church has temporarily closed. The church is at 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-4757.
Resurrection Lutheran Church
AVON PARK — The church has suspended church services until further office. The church is located at 324 E. Main Street, Avon Park. If any questions, you can call the church at 863-453-6858 and leave a message. The church is at 324 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6858.
Ridge Area SDA Church
AVON PARK — Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has suspended church services until further notice. The church is at 507 W. Hal McRae Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-385-7117.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — NuHope Elder Care Services has a crisis meal program for seniors having difficulty obtaining nutritious food due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a no-cost temporary program available to seniors residing in Highlands and Hardee counties. If you know anyone over 60 and in need of these services or need more information, contact Laurie Murphy at 863-382-2134 or Ingra Gardner, executive director. St. Agnes services are on Facebook and YouTube. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will not have Sunday services until further notice. Watch the Sunday services live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook or on the website at stjohnsebring.org. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.