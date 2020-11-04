Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp (across from Walmart) will have a worship service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov, 6 in the Tabernacle featuring speaker Rev. Dale Dorothy, Camp Vice President and camp resident. On Tuesday, in the Tabernacle we will begin a bible study of the Minor Prophets – Nahum, Habakkuk, and Zepaniah with Mrs. Lynda Boardman. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Services are held each Sunday at 9 a.m. in the picnic grove next to the Recreation Hall. On Sunday, Nov. 8, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject, “Who Were the Enemies of Jesus?” Special music is part of the service. Nondenominational and open to the public. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 8, the message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be “A Different Practice: A Series on Jesus’ Sermon on Mount” from Matthew 6. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 8, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the first part of a two part message entitled, “Imitators of Christ” from 1 Peter 2:1-25. Pastor Cribbs will also sing a special. Everyone is welcome. If you can’t attend, watch on Facebook. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 8, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the message. The nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 8, Please join us for worship at our 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Service along with Bible study for Adults and Junior Church. Traditional Service begins at 11 a.m. Faith Riders Ministry and a new class G.L.A.D. (God Led Active Disciples) meet at 11 a.m. for adults and we have classes for our youth and children. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Like us on Facebook (First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine), email us at fbclakejo@gmail.com or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 8, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “A Disciple’s Discernment, Obedience and Choice” from Matthew 7:15-29. Adult Bible study Wednesday morning. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
FUMC celebrates 100 years
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary. The festival will be held on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or non profit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 8, while practicing social distancing, we will open our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “The Cross of Reconciliation” from Philippians 2:3-4, Ephesians 2:14-16. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer. Midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore on Wednesdays. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 8, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Reality Check Regarding the Day of the Lord” from Amos 5;18-24. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 8, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “If Jesus Ran For Office.” We do encourage physical distancing but continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.