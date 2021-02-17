SEBRING — Rev. Mark Montgomery, lead pastor of the Sebring Church of the Nazarene, announced the addition of three new staff members.
Kyle and Ren Montgomery joined the staff on Feb. 1. Kyle as Pastor to Youth and Emerging Adults and Sebring House of Hope Nazarene Compassionate Ministries Center Director of Development and Business Manager. Ren is the Director of Family Services/Community Specialist for the House of Hope. Kyle graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois with a B.S. in Business Administration. Ren is a graduate of Grace Bible College in Wyoming, Michigan with a B.S. in Human Services.
Kyle and Ren, along with their son, Jase, moved to Sebring from Holt, Michigan. Kyle comes with 13 years in ministry and business administration proven in team building, operations, corporate unity and worship leading. Ren has six years of experience working with youth in various capacities and demographics. She also has two years of leadership working with low-income communities and global mission work. Kyle and Ren have extensive experience working together on teams and in the workplace. They have a heart for the next generation to come into a right relationship with Christ and a passion to see community-wide breakthrough.
Rev. Lynda T. Boardman began as the Associate Pastor on Nov. 1, 2020. She served as the Global Children’s Ministries Director for the Church of the Nazarene for 12 years. As editor of WordAction Early Childhood Sunday School curriculum for 20 years, she pioneered curricula for babies and toddlers. She is the author of numerous articles and 11 books, six of them Children’s Mission Education reading books. She has served on the local and district levels in various positions, including district Nazarene Missions International and Sunday School and Discipleship Ministries International councils.
Boardman is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University with a degree in history and English and Olivet Nazarene University with a Masters degree in education. Lynda is married to Rev. James Boardman, retired pastor of Avon Park Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Lynda served as Administrative Pastor at the Avon Park Church for three years. Currently, she is enrolled at Nazarene Bible College online course of study pursuing ordination as an elder.
Pastor Montgomery commented, “This addition of staff enables Sebring Nazarene to cover the entire spectrum of ministries and ages. We welcome them to our community and church as they minister in the Heartland.”