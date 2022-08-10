Rev. Tim Gonzalez is the new pastor at Highlands Community Church in Sebring. Pastor Tim arrives upon the retirement of pastor, Rev. Dale Leinbach.
Pastor Tim was born and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y. and from birth attended Niagara Community Church. He was involved in AWANA (a ministry program for children and youth), VBS (Vacation Bible School) and Youth Group through the years and accepted Jesus Christ into his life at an early age.
He attended public schools and upon graduation, enrolled in Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Through his training in music, he was hired as a musician for Holland America Cruise Line where he spent 10 years playing music and seeing the world. Around his 30th birthday, he received “the Calling” that would change the course of his life. Answering the call, Tim began moving toward pastoral ministry. He attended Tyndale Theological Seminary and Bible Institute out of Ft. Worth, Texas via extension courses, which enabled him to do hands-on internships at local churches in Niagara Falls. He ministered full time at Destination Life Fellowship in the “forgotten area” of Niagara Falls. It was here, at a special baptism service, where Pastor Tim and his wife to be, Donna, met.
They met in November of 2011, were engaged in February of 2012, and married on May 25 of the same year. They have three beautiful children: Hannah, age 7, Timmy, 6 and Grace, 4. Tim and Donna are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year and look forward to many more. In their free time, they like to serve at church, find the best playgrounds for the kiddos and relax together as a family. Our desire is to raise the kids in the Word of the Lord so that they may one day accept Jesus as their Savior!
Pastor Tim has served as a Teaching Elder, an Associate Pastor, and Senior Pastor during his time in ministry. He believes that our goal, as believers, should be to give every man, woman, and child repeated opportunities to hear and see the Gospel of Jesus Christ! His favorite passage is Psalm 113:3 which says, “From the rising of the sun to its setting, the name of the Lord is to be praised!”