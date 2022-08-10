Rev. Tim Gonzalez is the new pastor at Highlands Community Church in Sebring. Pastor Tim arrives upon the retirement of pastor, Rev. Dale Leinbach.

Pastor Tim was born and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y. and from birth attended Niagara Community Church. He was involved in AWANA (a ministry program for children and youth), VBS (Vacation Bible School) and Youth Group through the years and accepted Jesus Christ into his life at an early age.

