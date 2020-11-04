SEBRING — The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet program transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. As cadets participate in these four elements, they advance through a series of achievements, earning honors and increased responsibilities along the way.
Many of the nation’s astronauts, pilots, engineers and scientists first explored their careers through CAP. The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where Cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape and push themselves to new limits. Cadets advance at their own pace through self-study and group study.
To progress, Cadets must participate actively, pass a written leadership test, pass a written aerospace test, pass a physical fitness test, participate in character development forums and most of all demonstrate they have the maturity to accept increased responsibility.
Although 2020 has proven to be a real challenge by virtue of the fact that we have been forced to hold “virtual” weekly meetings, CAP has continued to train and be available to meet their global commitments.
One recent event was the promotion of a local senior member, Mark Kinsey. Mark and his wife joined CAP in Orlando during 2012 and transferred to FL-051 squadron in October 2018. They have been instrumental in administration of the Highlands County flight since their arrival. Kinsey is currently an Emergency Services Officer and Safety Officer. He is a full-time paramedic with AdventHealth in Highlands County. He has been promoted to First Lieutenant.