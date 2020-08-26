SEBRING — Recently, the folks from Heartland Coatings & Fabrication, LLC in Sebring hosted their first-ever Colorpalooza. The owners, Dave and Stephanie Wertz, along with Steve and Terri Slaybaugh, put together a fantastic car, truck, motorcycle and ATV event to show off some of their great works of art.
Heartland Coatings & Fabrication, LLC has been in business for over six years and they can fabricate and powder coat just about anything metal. In addition to having a long history of service to this country with the latest family member (their son) currently serving in the U.S. Navy, they believe strongly in giving back to the community and the veterans. They reached out to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1097 to ask to help with the event.
The day started off bright and early to beat the heat and the afternoon rains. The day was filled with food trucks and other vendors from the surrounding area. The music was provided by some of the most talented and sought-after bands in the area. The Voodoo Kings kicked off the music with Blackbird Anthem, featuring Renee Riddle on the fiddle, finishing the day with some great music. The event was topped off with a bunch of raffles featuring a variety of prizes, highlighting some of the great works of art from Heartland Coatings & Fabrication, LLC.
The event raised over $2,000 that was donated to Vietnam Veterans of America to help local veterans. Stephanie and Dave want to thank all the bands, vendors and businesses that helped make this event a great success. So, if you missed this year’s event, mark your calendar for next year.